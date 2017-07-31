WAGON TRAIN: We're moving on. . . to NewsTalkers.com

Howdy Hillary Universe long-timers!

I am sad to announce what is being broadcasted on all stations now; our home is being shutdown for all time October 1, 2017. Thank you for joining Hillary Universe. Thank you for helping to make this nation happen. I will stay on to turn out the lights late September.

Of course you are free to move away in any direction you choose, but I will be establishing my presence on News Talkers (https://thenewstalkers.com/). Check it out!

We have enjoyed many words and many sad occasions since the election of Donald J. Trump as president and likely will endure so many more of the same in the coming years. Changes are everywhere! Do your best to be a part of it for good progressive causes!

News Talkers!