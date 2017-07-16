Newsvine

Calbab 3.0 [This Far By Faith]

About Oh America Grow Up!!! - Joan Rivers Articles: 59 Seeds: 32 Comments: 17844 Since: Mar 2012

DEBATE 2: Girl Defined v. Feminism

Current Status: Published (4)
By Calbab 3.0 [This Far By Faith]
Sun Jul 16, 2017 11:15 AM
Discuss:

DISCLAIMER: The statements shared in this video are not necessarily the opinions of this author. In this debate, your views are valuable and will be treated with respect.

Calbab: As a liberal Christian man studying ideas and concepts that have long eluded me, I am on a journey to learn more about the opinions of women in the Church and feminists, and not necessarily in that order. Take a listen to these two women. Tell me if you love this or hate it.

This Girl Defined video is a vblog by Kristen Clark and Bethany Baird, sisters, lifelong friends, and the founders of Girl Defined Ministries.

Feminism is an entire belief system and worldview built by women in an attempt to redefine womanhood.

OUR BOOK:
http://www.girldefined.com/girldefinedbook

OUR INFO:
Site: http://www.girldefined.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/girldefined/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/girl_defined
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/girldefined

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor