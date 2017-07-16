DEBATE 2: Girl Defined v. Feminism

DISCLAIMER: The statements shared in this video are not necessarily the opinions of this author. In this debate, your views are valuable and will be treated with respect.

Calbab: As a liberal Christian man studying ideas and concepts that have long eluded me, I am on a journey to learn more about the opinions of women in the Church and feminists, and not necessarily in that order. Take a listen to these two women. Tell me if you love this or hate it.

This Girl Defined video is a vblog by Kristen Clark and Bethany Baird, sisters, lifelong friends, and the founders of Girl Defined Ministries.