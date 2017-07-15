Girl Defined: Feminism v. Godly Woman?

Note: The source article forms the basis for my comments below:

Let me assure you, I do not know much very about The Feminist Movement even though it has been truly active for a goodly many decades in the United States. —Calbab.

Much Like Megafest's "Girl Talk 2017," there was another girl's organization holding a public venue in Texas this July: Girl Defined: Radical Purity Conference. A two-day event designed for any girl or woman (mostly high-school ages) fighting to, "embrace God’s Best in the Midst of a Highly Seductive Culture." That being the by-line from the venue's promotional sheet.

From Girl Defined:

. . . sounds like modern feminism?

Let’s. . .do a quick side-by-side comparison (we’ll focus on God’s instructions for young women):

Love your husbands (feminism encourages liberation),

love your children (feminism praises abortion),

be self-controlled (feminism promotes the "wild woman" lifestyle),

be pure (feminism fights for sexual autonomy),

be working at home (let's be real. The feminist movement has encouraged women to get out of their homes and out of the "bondage" of homemaking)

kind, (the feminist movement has been one of anger and bitterness)

and submissive to their own husband (if there is one thing you will never hear the feminists promote, it's biblical submission. Feminism encourages women to rebel against submission and to be their own authority).

Feminism and Biblical womanhood stand directly opposed to one another. What God commands, feminism rebels against. What God praises, feminism mocks. What God upholds as good, feminism upholds as oppressive.

Feminism is a direct attack on God’s design for womanhood and it’s high time we called it what it is. It’s not a movement for the “good” of all women, but a movement with an evil agenda to kick God out of the picture and redefine womanhood according to its own terms.

This is our debate topic: Girl Defined. A fair-minded debate is called for. What say you?