Pastor John Gray catches heat at MegaFest 2017

Maybe it was inevitable that Pastor John Gray would strike a nerve. Maybe in the "age of Megafest" annual entertainment, with its event booths, galas, and high-caliber venues a clash of cultures - the sacred and the worldly - was bound to occur.

As the ever expanding mega-churches with eyes on soul salvation meet up with ever-increasing successes in civic programming should a proper built-in "buffer zone" between holiness and secularism be maintained? Even outside the four-corners of the main sanctuaries?

Should Churches holding annual "big-ticket" market and touring events featuring leading and upcoming spiritual leaders casted alongside secular celebrities, operate open venues where the community-at-large, with its wide variety of social "grooves" and sociopolitical agendas, can pay to enter, expect more controversial moments to come? Viral moments such as happened to Pastor Gray at "Girl Talk, 2017"? (See source article.)

Should large venue events such as T. D. Jakes Ministry's Megafest provide a platform for ministers of the biblical Word speak out as unofficial functionaries on panels commenting on sex and marriage? Isn't that what licensed sex and marriage counselor exist for?

Okay, America! Let's talk!

