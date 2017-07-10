LIBERAL BIGOTRY IS AS DISGUSTING AS ANY OTHER FORM

Liberals can be self-centered and self-righteous on NewsVine. Some of the worse offenders will not even give the opposing side a fair hearing of their positions without covering their ears with one hand and becoming bombastic and vulgar. We have enough self-centered people in this nation, people who twist other people's truth into knots, and people who use their intellect to wound and destroy people!

This is sad. This is bad. This is ridiculous. You can not defend liberal rights if you try to take away the rights and place belonging to others without a fair factual hearing. Take you fingers out of your ears, liberals!

You know who you are! We know who you are! Truth is going to search you out and ride you down!

Dangerous liberals, dangerous feminists, and you too village atheists! You should be exposed for your malice against your fellow viners.