Calbab 3.0 [This Far By Faith]

Trump Receives Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's Highest Honor

NOTE: I am not interested in this site's politics or stances on issues. I only want to "borrow" the three pictures of three recent presidents (Bush, Obama, Trump) receiving this highest Saudi award.

Please go to the source link  (opens in new window) to see the 3 American presidents receiving the Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud award and return here.

Now then, have a listen to this Youtube account of how conservative talk-show host Michael Savage memorialized Obama's acceptance of this traditional and prestigious affair:

Michael Savage - Saudi King Gives BLING to HObama

(Opens in new window.)

Tell me your feelings about this, please.

