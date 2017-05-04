What's in Trump's religious liberty order? - BBC News

Elections have consequences.

As a Christian, I am sickened by all the visuals coming out of this White House today. Donald Trump (Mr. Grab them by the "you know what") being cradled and lifted up on the shoulders of the conservative Church. There is such a sense of vulgarity there.

On the flip side, liberals and progressives you fought your way into this 'fall' down the stairs of the White House whereupon you spilled out into the courtyard, took a helicopter out of Washington, D.C. not to be heard from again! Sad. Sad. Sad.

It is all coming undone. The Obama achievements will continue to be taken down and packed away, because progressive-liberals could not stand Hillary Clinton's personal fortunes. Even though Mrs. Clinton gave more than enough of herself to the welfare of others and the LGBT - Transgender collective.

In the phrasing of Trump: 'Hillary, maybe she over-gave.'

Elections have consequences that can be felt. How do you like them now?

