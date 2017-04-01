Just watch the video. Uh-huh. Uh-huh. Uh-huh. March 31, 2017 New Rules.
Oh Uh-Uh Bill Maher is 'READING' Trumpettes A New One (AGAIN)
Subscribe to the Real Time YouTube: http://itsh.bo/10r5A1B
In his editorial New Rule, Bill Maher calls out the cronies who get up every day and try to make Donald Trump's ludicrous and dangerous pronouncements sound normal and sane.
Connect with Real Time Online:
Find Real Time on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Maher
Find Real Time on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealTimers
Find Real Time with Bill Maher Official Site: http://itsh.bo/HttKcM.
Find Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO GO® http://itsh.bo/iioY87.
Find Real Time with Bill Maher on Connect: http://connect.hbo.com/real-time-bill-maher
Find Real Time on Instagram: http://instagram.com/realtimers
The Real Time blog: http://www.real-time-with-bill-maher-blog.com/
It's HBO.
Connect with HBO Online
Find HBO on Facebook: http://Facebook.com/HBO
Follow @HBO on Twitter: http://Twitter.com/HBO
Find HBO on Youtube: http://Youtube.com/HBO
Find HBO Official Site: http://HBO.com
Find HBO Connect: http://Connect.hbo.com
Find HBO GO: http://HBOGO.com
Find HBO on Instagram: http://Instagram.com/hbo
Find HBO on Foursquare: http://Foursquare.com/hbo
Check out other HBO Channels
HBO: http://www.youtube.com/hbo
Game of Thrones: http://www.youtube.com/GameofThrones
True Blood: http://www.youtube.com/trueblood
HBO Sports: http://www.youtube.com/HBOsports
HBO Documentary Films: http://www.youtube.com/HBODocs
Cinemax: http://www.youtube.com/Cinemax
HBO Latino: http://www.youtube.com/HBOLatino