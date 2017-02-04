Newsvine

Confirm Judge Gorsuch to the Supreme Court Now | American Center for Law and Justice

Seeded by Calbab 3.0 [This Far By Faith]
Seeded on Fri Feb 3, 2017 11:15 PM
"They will stop at nothing." Says the ACLJ host about progressives. It is as if we, progressives, are a pack of wild dogs or hyenas wide-eyed and gnashng at the heels of conservatives to keep them from succeeding in their 'glorious' steps of national domination.

This is how Christian and right-wing radio talk shows depict progressives over our nation's airwaves. We are so-called "sworn enemies" and must be defeated at any cost.

As of February 3rd, ACLJ has acquired 84,831 signatures plus they are taking donations (of course) on this "emergency" petition!

Progressives, we are in a political war. . . .

(See ACLJ petition below.)

_______________________

Confirm Judge Gorsuch to the Supreme Court Now

We must replace Justice Scalia with a staunch conservative.

The next Supreme Court Justice will likely be the determinative vote on the most monumental issues of our time: abortion, religious liberty, national security, and free speech.

President Trump has nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Judge Gorsuch is immensely qualified. He has a proven constitutional conservative record. In fact, the Senate unanimously confirmed him as a judge on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.

But the Left has begun a scorched-earth campaign to defeat him. They don’t want a proven conservative on the court. They will stop at nothing.

We’re mobilizing on Capitol Hill demanding Judge Gorsuch’s immediate confirmation.

We demanded the American people have a voice in replacing Justice Scalia. We won. The American people have now spoken. Now it’s time to put Judge Gorsuch on the Supreme Court.

___________________________

 

 

