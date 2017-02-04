Confirm Judge Gorsuch to the Supreme Court Now | American Center for Law and Justice

"They will stop at nothing." Says the ACLJ host about progressives. It is as if we, progressives, are a pack of wild dogs or hyenas wide-eyed and gnashng at the heels of conservatives to keep them from succeeding in their 'glorious' steps of national domination.

This is how Christian and right-wing radio talk shows depict progressives over our nation's airwaves. We are so-called "sworn enemies" and must be defeated at any cost.

As of February 3rd, ACLJ has acquired 84,831 signatures plus they are taking donations (of course) on this "emergency" petition!

Progressives, we are in a political war. . . .

(See ACLJ petition below.)

