LESSONS LEARNED: BERNIE meets HILLARY.

WHEN BERNIE MET HILLARY.

Now, we who love this country must come face to face with each other and began the healing work of talking about our solid ground and open fissures during the 2016 democratic primary campaign.

- Should progressives and women have shown such strong loyalty to Hillary Clinton based on her political record?

- What were right and wrong about Hillary's arguments for her candidacy?

- Were Hillary supporters right to ignore the "power" of the email server and her ties to Wall street?

- Can a woman candidate beat a strong (chauvinistic) forward-facing male on the opposing side?

+ Was it inappropriate for Bernie Sanders to speak ill of Hillary Clinton's character during the democratic primaries?

+ Did Bernie Sanders help the republicans win; can we compete against fellow progressives without "informing" the other side?

+ Currently, do Bernie Sanders supporters still see Senator Sanders as a "power-player"?

+ What do onlookers looking into Senator Sanders (or a protegé) for future higher office need to know?

Finally what role, if any, did 'joints' like NewsVine, Facebook, and other loudly 'talking' sites play in informing opponents of our thinking processes?

In your opinion, are we being "scooped" by conservatives who troll us looking for insights and tidbits of our temperaments and grievances? Afterwards, which they mirror them back at us during democratic primaries and general elections?

So, what happened to us when Bernie met Hillary?