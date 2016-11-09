THANK YOU ALL! From a happy Calbab!!!

Thanks to all who have participated and have taken the time to become members of Hillary Universe.

By the end of this week, I will have moved on from here -- as our presidential candidate failed to overcome Donald J. Trump in this amazing and impossible election. What will become of this room is up to the smarts or intuitions of its other two residing admins—unless they instruct me otherwise.

I have enjoyed building this room - quaint and oh so very full of warm feelings from you. It's time for a long unpaid political sabbatical of sorts. Go smell the roses, or just get into another interest group (spirituality) that I hopefully can add something constructive. Again, thanks for this past year and I will see you around under my new guise (I will let you know what I become next).

CAUTION: Do not sit around bashing Donald Trump as he falls or rises to the occasion going forward. It is not the progressive thing to do. We go high!

ll

UPDATE. November 14, 2016

Calbab --2.0

After a week of personal reflection, several statements and interactions with my virtual friends, a brief (concise but impactful) discussion with NewsVine's Dave . . . I have decided to keep Calbab alive and active.

Calbab has become a lot leaner and some will realize as more meaner in coming days. I really hope you guys and gals who mean the world to me like the direction I am turning to. Simultaneously, I will be developing a more spiritual outlook across NewsVine and tearing the veneer (bark) off "BS," "BS-ers," and the DNC. Yes, the DNC. As God is my witness, if I am going to be allowed the grace to be here by NewsVine, its moderators, and you—I want to speak my mind!!

Hillary Universe can be a useful 'spot' to address the future of outstanding people like the Obamas, the Bidens, and of course our great namesake: Mrs. Hillary Rodham Clinton. What's next? What 'exploits' will these beautiful civilians take us on in their next lives outside of Washington, D.C.? Let's look together and comment about it here in Hillary Universe!

To the admins who help run this place -- I am grateful to you Lancer and Sidney. Thank you for allowing me space to think this through. "Best buds" indeed. (Big smile.) Well, it is your house as much as mind -- go to it and turn this room around!!!

One last thing, my avatar. It will be bearing different images reflecting my moods. Don't let it startle anyone too much. Peace in 2017!

(-: