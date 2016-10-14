WHY IS THE SORRY MEDIA READING PRIVATE PROFESSIONALS EMAILS ON TV?!!

What the hell are CNN and other network station chiefs doing? It is ignorant, exploitive, and unethical to read improperly garnered emails. The emails are stolen, as in ill-gotten "gains." As I often say, if any of the emails were about the management or operation of mainstream media or cable news heads we would barely know.

This is creepy stuff and it's nasty. Watching Jake Tapper and Joe Johns reading emails on television right now and it is pathetic and feels seedy.

American media has fallen in my eyes. What? Hacking does not mean stolen anymore?