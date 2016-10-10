CAGED!! But Clinton Never Rattled!

In Sunday's debate, Donald Trump attempted to put uneven pressure on Mrs. Clinton so that he could break her in view of us: America's voters. Donald Trump, instead, showed himself a disaster. What actually went viral on Monday morning (October 10, 2016) was a suited bear-like grim-faced man-baby standing mere steps behind former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Since Donald exposed his temper in the first debate his true design in Sunday night's debate was to make any number of attempts to get a 'rise' out of Mrs. Clinton this time around.

All his "boxing in" of her, his finger stabs in Mrs. Clinton's direction, the accusatory and provoking tones, the pacing of the floor, the larger exposure of his frame, the clutchings of the back of his chair, and encoachments were Donald's way of demonstrating a sense of urgency. Donald Trump, if you believe this, actually tried his hand at prosecuting Mrs. Clinton before the American public in a town-hall setting. — Calbab

Donald Trump failed miserly. What? Did Donald, a big league tradesman, simply forget Mrs. Clinton is a trained and experienced lawyer having actually worked in and served our courts?

Trump lost big-time. Mrs. Clinton laughed his brazen charade at lawyering during a prescribed debate out of the room.