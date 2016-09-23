Former ambassadors back Clinton in letter saying Trump 'comforted our enemies'

STATEMENT BY FORMER CAREER AMBASSADORS AND SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIALS
The undersigned have each previously served the people of the United States as career diplomats in our nation’s Foreign and Civil Services. We have each had the privilege of being nominated by the President, and confirmed by the United States Senate, to represent our nation abroad and at the highest levels of our foreign policy and security organizations.
- Together, we have represented the United States as ambassadors in 52 countries or international organizations. We have hundreds of years of combined service.
- As career officers, we have served every President since Harry Truman, and have proudly represented every President since Richard Nixon as ambassadors or senior State Department officials in Senate-confirmed positions. We have served Republican and Democratic Presidents with pride and enthusiasm.
- None of us will vote for Donald J. Trump.
- Each of us endorses Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine. Because the stakes in this election are so high, this is the first time many of us have publicly endorsed a candidate for President.