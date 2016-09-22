Newsvine

Trump praises Rudy Giuliani —The Next Attorney General of the United States???

By Calbab 3.0 [This Far By Faith]
Thu Sep 22, 2016 9:06 AM
Is the paint can being mixed for an Attorney General RUDY GIULIANI?!

Why do controversial programs like "Broken windows" and "Stop, question, frisk" keep getting recycled by the same old hardcase men? Fossils!

Why does police gunning down unarmed black men and the usual criminal elements in our society almost always trigger in republican candidates talk and program responses that are effectively widespread crackdowns in the poorest communities?

Time and time again police are telling the Giuliani's, and now the Trump's, of this country police and the work of policing are not "go to" social agencies for mental health and social welfare matters. We have other agencies better suited for such work: They are underfunded and kept anemic by local republican majority legislatures, and Congress.

If Donald Trump wants to fix something: Try White-collar crime. Nobody deserves another 'round' of Rudy Giuliani. Nobody anywhere.

STOP DEMANDING POLICE FIX WHAT POLITICIANS SHOULD CORRECT WITH BETTER PEOPLE-FOCUSED LEGISLATION!

