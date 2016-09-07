'Dallas Morning News' endorses Clinton after decades of backing Republicans

The Dallas Morning News has not endorsed a Democrat since before World War II, but on Wednesday the Texas newspaper backed Hillary Clinton.

“We don't come to this decision easily. This newspaper has not recommended a Democrat for the nation's highest office since before World War II — if you're counting, that's more than 75 years and nearly 20 elections. The party's over-reliance on government and regulation to remedy the country's ills is at odds with our belief in private-sector ingenuity and innovation. Our values are more about individual liberty, free markets and a strong national defense.

We've been critical of Clinton's handling of certain issues in the past. But unlike Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton has experience in actual governance, a record of service and a willingness to delve into real policy.”

The newspaper praised Clinton’s tenure as a senator and secretary of State.

“Resume vs. resume, judgment vs. judgment, this election is no contest,” the editorial board writes. “It's no accident that hundreds of Republican foreign policy hands back Clinton."