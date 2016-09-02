The Problem with Confrontational Atheist Tactics

For many atheists, our main goal is persuading the world out of religion.

I mean, yes, of course, most atheist activists would love to see anti-atheist bigotry disappear, and are working towards that. But many of us — I’m one of them — see that as only one of our goals. Many of us don’t just want a world where believers and atheists get along and let each other practice their religion or lack thereof in peace. Many of us want a world where there’s no religion.

We don’t want to see this happen by law or violence or any kind of force, of course. But we think religion isn’t just mistaken. We think it’s harmful. Some of us think it’s appallingly harmful. Some of us think it’s inherently harmful: that the very qualities that make religion unique are exactly what make it capable of doing terrible harm. What’s more, we see religion as not just hurting atheists. We see it as hurting billions of believers. So we’re working towards a world where it no longer exists.

And some of us — I’m one of them — actually think persuading people out of religion is a more achievable goal than persuading believers to tolerate and accept atheists. We think that the very nature of religion makes it difficult for believers to accept people with different beliefs… and damn near impossible for them to accept people with no beliefs. (Daniel Dennett argued this very eloquently in “Breaking the Spell”: the very fact that religion is unsupported by any good evidence, paradoxically, makes people cling to it more tightly, and defend it more passionately.) We see ecumenicalism and tolerance among believers as the exception, not the rule. And we think that, if atheists want a world in which atheism is more widely accepted, we’re way more likely to get that by creating a world in which atheism is a whole lot more common.

. . . .

But convincing the world that atheists are nice is not our main goal. Not for everyone. . . . . And, for many of us, persuading more people out of religion and into atheism is our top priority. We think that’s the best strategy for achieving our other goals. And we think it’s a hugely worthwhile goal just for its own sake.

I think Greta hits on something important there. Is the goal of atheist activism to decrease prejudice against atheists and promote the separation of church and state, or is the goal a world with no religion?

