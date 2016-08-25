Republican Jason Chaffetz Wants to See Trump's Tax Returns

The chorus of voices clamoring for Donald Trump to release his tax returns continues to grow, and now another prominent member of his own party has joined in.

Yesterday Representative Jason Chaffetz of Utah, the Republican chair of the House Oversight Committee, called on Trump to release his tax returns and medical records.

Speaking on CNN and using a colorful if potentially problematic metaphor, Chaffetz said: “If you’re going to run and try to become the president of the United States, you’re going to have to open up your kimono and show everything, your tax returns, your medical records … You’re just going to have to do that, it’s too important.”

Chaffetz made a point to call out Hillary Clinton as well, saying that “both candidates, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, should show both their medical records and tax returns, absolutely.” The Hillary mention seemed mostly rhetorical; while she has been cagier about her medical records, she has made her tax returns public from as far back as 1977.