OKAY! Now it has happened: Donald Trump is classless and crazy.

General Election Trump is saying anything and making accusatory remarks in every rally he holds now. It is a sign of desperation and hasty speech writing to try and salvage a sinking candidate before he dies a political death. Donald's rhetoric, even read off a teleprompter is vile lies and conspiracy theories. He is desperate to get all eyes back on him. Can Donald pulling off his clothes on stage be far off?

Folks, we can not have a conspiratorial and delusional president. It is unsafe.

Furthermore, history will scream out from the grave, and the future will think we all crazy to allow a fast talking conman named Donald Trump to lie his way into the office of President of the United States.