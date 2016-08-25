Assange says WikiLeaks to release 'significant' Clinton campaign data

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - WikiLeaks founder and editor-in-chief Julian Assange said on Wednesday his organization planned to release "significant" information linked to the campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton before the Nov. 8 election.

Asked if the data could be a game-changer in the election, the Australian told Fox News in an interview conducted by satellite: "I think it’s significant. You know, it depends on how it catches fire in the public and in the media.”

Assange has been living in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London for five years to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faces sexual assault accusations. He denies the allegations.