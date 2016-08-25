Newsvine

Calbab 3.0 [This Far By Faith]

About Oh America Grow Up!!! - Joan Rivers Articles: 55 Seeds: 26 Comments: 16501 Since: Mar 2012

Assange says WikiLeaks to release 'significant' Clinton campaign data

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Calbab 3.0 [This Far By Faith] View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Thu Aug 25, 2016 10:41 AM
Discuss:

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - WikiLeaks founder and editor-in-chief Julian Assange said on Wednesday his organization planned to release "significant" information linked to the campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton before the Nov. 8 election.

Asked if the data could be a game-changer in the election, the Australian told Fox News in an interview conducted by satellite: "I think it’s significant. You know, it depends on how it catches fire in the public and in the media.”

Assange has been living in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London for five years to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faces sexual assault accusations. He denies the allegations.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor