Strong language: Bill Mayers lets Hillary Clinton Rock!

This is wicked good. "No. . . no . . . no . , Notorious HRC will explain alot about what is really happening with my 'gal' Hillary! BOOYA, Bill Maher!!!

Subscribe to the Real Time YouTube: http://itsh.bo/10r5A1B

In his editorial New Rule, Bill Maher advises Hillary Clinton to embrace the evil, cartoon version of herself that Republicans accuse her of being. Original Air Date: July 29, 2016.

Connect with Real Time Online:

Find Real Time on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Maher

Find Real Time on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealTimers

Find Real Time with Bill Maher Official Site: http://itsh.bo/HttKcM.

Find Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO GO&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;reg; http://itsh.bo/iioY87.

Find Real Time with Bill Maher on Connect: http://connect.hbo.com/real-time-bill-maher

Find Real Time on Instagram: http://instagram.com/realtimers

The Real Time blog: http://www.real-time-with-bill-maher-blog.com/