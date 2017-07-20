So, You are A Bright?

You are independence-minded and absent any label whatsoever. Is "Bright" a label? "The Bright Movement" How about it? Is that a brand marketing device? A label?

You illuminate and elevate solely a naturalistic worldview (Brights). You definitely do not elevate or promote any religions, spirituality, or mystical elements (Supers). How does the latter square with liberty?

If being a Bright definitely means a total commitment to natural law and the material world, what happens when a Bright child raised up thinking for itself encounters a dogmatic religion adherent are attracted to each other? When Bright parents are told, what is the proper reaction?

On morality. Do Brights derive morality from and of the individual, a set of acceptable state laws, or in some limited cases, even from religion morality? How come?

Many questions. Many answers.