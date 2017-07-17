R. Kelly Allegedly Keeping Young Women In Sex 'Cult,' Parents Claim | HuffPost

R. Kelly is reportedly holding multiple women against their will in an abusive sex “cult,” according to a disturbing BuzzFeed News report.

Concerned parents who haven’t seen their daughters in more than a year, as well as former members of the “Trapped in the Closet” singer’s entourage, told BuzzFeed that Kelly keeps a group of young women at his homes in Atlanta and Chicago where he “controls every aspect of their lives”

The R&B legend reportedly invites women into his circle under the pretense of developing their music careers, but instead begins a sexual relationship that requires them to call him “daddy” and ask his permission to leave assigned rooms.

The 50-year-old allegedly films his sexual encounters with these women, all of whom are of legal consenting age in the report, which he shares with a group of friends.

“You have to ask for food. You have to ask to go use the bathroom,” the singer’s former personal assistant from 2013 to 2014, Cheryl Mack, said. ”[Kelly] is a master at mind control. ... He is a puppet master.”

See source for more revealing statements.

||

CALBAB: (If this is true in any sense:) In your opinion, has R. Kelly lost his ever-loving mind? Did his past long-lasting legal case (acquitted) not sufficiently educate him on the value and importance of women to us all? Or, did he learn how to avoid 'traps' in the system to continue truly disturbing practices?

These women are "of legal age." Is R. Kelly right or "crazy" wrong?